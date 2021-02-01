2 hours ago

The leader of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has asked the government to take responsibility for the upsurge of Coronavirus cases in Ghana.

In a video sighted by GhanaGuardian, the man of God stated that the country recorded more cases of COVID-19 during political campaigns.

Prophet Oduro disclosed that COVID-19 indicated that the virus spread in September, October, November and December during the campaign activities as political activists disregarded the safety protocols.

According to him, many people were not wearing facemasks during these campaign activities.

Prophet Oduro questioned the existence of social distancing when people were fighting in parliament, chewed papers and sitting on the laps of others.

The renowned preacher said it is time for the government to stop the blame game and take responsibility for the upsurge.

