2 hours ago

The youths of kaiama community are currently going round markets making sure traders do not increase the prices of food items due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook user, Dickson Tari, who shared the photos online, wrote:-

''The youths of kaiama community are currently going round their markets making sure custard of garri is not sold above the rate of N800. Buyers are also directed to report any case of increment.''