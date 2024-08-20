3 hours ago

Renowned actor, James Gardiner has emphasized the importance of social media in advancing the African movie industry.

In an interview with Doreen Avio, the ‘Taste of Sin’ actor highlighted that many people are unaware of how to effectively leverage these platforms for their benefit.

He pointed out that YouTube, in particular, is an underutilized platform that holds significant potential for revenue generation.

“YouTube is an untapped space that people are overlooking. Just one of the productions on there has garnered about 29 million views, which shows that African movies are doing well. While bigger platforms like Netflix are also important, we need to start paying attention to YouTube as well,” he remarked.

James Gardiner also noted how Nigerian TV stations are more proactive than Ghanaian ones in selecting and promoting movies from YouTube, often turning them into hits.

He shared that his work in Nigeria has been going well, and he observed that it’s not just Ghana but other countries, especially Nigeria, that quickly pick up these movies from YouTube.

“When a film drops on YouTube, within 20 to 30 minutes, other YouTube platforms—mainly based in Nigeria—start showcasing it, which can sometimes impact the original viewership,” he explained.

James Gardiner however remains optimistic about the future of the Ghanaian movie industry, believing that with a positive mindset and consistency, the industry will thrive.