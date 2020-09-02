1 hour ago

The Founder and National Chairman of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, aka Gyataba, who is also the leader of Concerned Youth of Ashanti has given President Akufo-Addo a week ultimatum to point out his developmental projects that his administration has embarked on the region since assuming office.

Addressing a news conference yesterday, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, he said the NPP has taken residents in the region for granted for far too long.

He posited that the region has consistently and massively voted for the NPP in every election, however, they have no had their fair share of the national cake under the leadership of any NPP government.

The residents especially voters he noted must demand from President Akufo-Addo what he has achieved or done for the region after assuming office.

He said when former President Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, he laid bare his achievements and projects he embarked on in Kumasi.

He quizzed when the NPP will also give Kumasi residents projects such as the Kejetia Market and other projects.

To him, Kumasi is endowed with resources that the government uses to construct interchanges in other regions and deprive residents of Kumasi similar projects.

Gyataba stated his group would continue to push the government until they show evidence of their achievements in Kumasi.