2 hours ago

Almost a month after, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has found the perfect timing to open up on his ‘wounds’ following the death of his son.

In a long emotional tribute, the actor recounted his last moments with Kambilichuwkwu, his first son who has reportedly been laid to rest.

16-year-old Kambili passed away on March 30, 2023, two months after celebrating his birthday.

Social media was awash with reports that he died after developing a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

Yul and his first wife, May, have since remained silent on the issue and in the case of the former, he has deleted all his posts on Instagram to highlight his immense grief.

However, in the latest development, Yul has finally commented on his son’s demise.

The actor took to Instagram to pen down an emotional epistle to his late son.

“On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school will be having inter house sports on Friday and I promised you I’ll be there. You were so excited.You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner. And you never came back home again.

“I can't question God. My dear son, just 16 years with us here on earth, but you made your mark. Great Son. Calm, cute, brilliant, always cheerful, outstanding footballer, gentle and loving soul. You’re an angel. We miss you. We love you, Kambi. Daddy loves you. But God loves you more. Rest well, Son. Till we meet again. Rest in Heaven with God. My dear son, Kambi Yul-Edochie. Kambi yoooooo!” he wrote.

The actor’s colleagues, friends and sympathizers have also poured in their condolences beneath the post.

