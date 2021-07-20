2 hours ago

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has been lambasting some Nigerians for asking him how to do money rituals.

Yul in a post on his Instagram page said he only acts in ‘money ritual’ scenes in movies.

His reaction followed criticism over Obi Cubana’s wealth. Over the weekend, most Nigerians questioned the entrepreneur who threw a lavish burial ceremony for his mother at Oba, Anambra State.

Some Nigerians had opined that those who worked hard to earn money legally can’t spend lavishly just like Obi Cubana did at his mother’s funeral.

However, Yul, who lamented that Nigerians are begging him to show them the ritual method said, “Come on now guys, come on. Na film I dey act (sic).

“Just like American action films where one man will defeat a whole city of bad guys. Na storyline be that, e no dey happen. Is it now a crime to be a good actor? Make I no chop?? Na wa for una oo (sic),” the Dailypost quoted him.