1 hour ago

Yunus Musah has been a shining light in a relatively young Valencia squad this season with a change in role with the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso.

The youngster who was born in New York to Ghanaian parents has been paying glowing tribute to the Italian midfielder.

He has been a bundle of energy in the Valencia midfield with a tweak in his role at the club this campaign.

The USA International has played in several roles at the club including as a winger and several others but it appears he is now thriving in his new midfield role and was unlucky not to have scored in their 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Monday as VAR ruled out his spectacular strike.

“He gave me a lot of notes about my game that I tried to implement. We have only been working together for a short time, but I try to learn as quickly as possible. He wants me to get better and I want to get better too, so working together is good for everyone," Musah explained on ESPN+'s La Liga Player Spotlight.

Musah has started all three La Liga games for Valencia this season but is yet to score or provide an assist.