Yusif Basigi, the coach of the Black Princesses, has expressed strong confidence in Ghana's prospects for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia. This marks Ghana's seventh consecutive appearance at the biennial competition.

Currently, 35 Black Princesses are training in Cape Coast under the guidance of Basigi, engaging in a series of friendly matches to prepare for the tournament.

"We have been in Cape Coast for a few days now, and everyone is putting in maximum effort. The technical team has designed a series of training programs to keep the players in good shape," said Basigi to ghanafa.org.

"The players are determined to represent the nation on the biggest stage. With a few days left before the start of the World Cup, we are leaving no stone unturned.

Our goal is to make an impact on the world stage and make it out of the group stage."

Basigi also highlighted the support from the Football Association and the government, stating, "The Football Association and the government have been very supportive in our preparations, and we know they will continue to support us. We won't let them down."

The Black Princesses are set to play against Austria in their opening match on September 2 and will face Japan and New Zealand in the other Group E matches.