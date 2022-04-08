1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies’ head coach, Yusif Basigi goes home with the Coach of the Month award for the period February-March in the ongoing 2021/22 Women’sPremier League.

Basigi has been exceptional on the touch line ‘ Hasmal’ leading the team in a hundred percent record of five wins in the period under review.

Hasaacas Ladies recorded a 1:3 victory over Soccer Intellectuals, 1:2 against Thunder Queens, 0:3 over Ladystrikers, 1:0 over Army Ladies and 0:2 against Police Ladies in the period under review.

The team currently tops the Southern Zone with 33 points after 13 weeks of action.

For his price, Yusif Basigi goes home with a 40 inch TV SET.