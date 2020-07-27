2 hours ago

Turkish Super Lig side Gaziantep FK are ready to cut loose the deadwood among their squad as they eye reinforcements in areas where they are weak.

Yusif Rahman Chibsah is among a plethora of players they want to get rid off in their team.

The midfield enforcer joined the Turkish side on a three year deal from lower tier Italian side Frosinone Calcio in 2019 but just a year into his contract they are fed up and want to part ways with him.

In his first season, he was a key fixture and played an integral role but not so during his second spell as he has made just 24 appearances across all competitions.

His dwindling relevance was imminent at the latter part of the season when he played only 9 minutes of his team's last ten games in the Turkish top flight.

The Ghanaian midfield enforcer together with two of his colleagues Souleymane Diarra and Bartłomiej Pawlowski have reportedly fallen out the club prompting the coach Marius Sumudica to leave them out of the last game of the season.

Gaziantep have reportedly informed the trio they have no future at the club and should find new clubs before the new season starts.