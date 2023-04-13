1 hour ago

Coach of the Black Princesses Yussif Basigi has called up thirty-five players to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence for the second phase of screening and training.

The Coaches have been assessing players for the past three weeks in their quest to identify the right materials for the team ahead of next month’s WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Ghana, Nigeria, Niger, Benin, Burkina Faso, Togo and Cote D’ivoire will compete in the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled for Kumasi from May 20 to June 04, 2023.

The following players are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5pm.