4 hours ago

Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi attributes his team's victory in the African Games Women’s football final against Nigeria to the overwhelming support they received from fans.

In a thrilling encounter at the Cape Coast stadium, Ghana rallied from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win over Nigeria, with Mukarama Abdulai netting the decisive goal in the 91st minute.

Basigi commended the various supporter groups for their unwavering backing, stating, "Looking at the fan base, we could not afford to disappoint them.

They came from all over the country to support us, so psychologically, I motivated them to prepare their minds to go and make the fans happy."

Despite Nigeria's dominance in the first half, Basigi instilled resilience in his players, urging them to overcome challenges and capitalize on Nigeria's weaknesses.

He opted against early substitutions, believing in the team's ability to find their rhythm. At halftime, he reinforced strategies and highlighted Nigeria's vulnerabilities, which proved pivotal in Ghana's comeback.

Basigi expressed delight at Abdulai's crucial goal, emphasizing her resilience amid criticism.

He lauded her determination, despite being sidelined due to injury for over a year, highlighting her impact on the field.

Basigi's attacking style of play and unwavering belief in his players' abilities propelled the team to success.

The Black Princesses' victory was a testament to their determination and fighting spirit, showcasing the talent nurtured in Ghana's Women’s league.

Basigi acknowledged the immense support from the people of Ghana and Cape Coast, expressing gratitude for their unwavering backing throughout the tournament.

With their gold medal secured, the Black Princesses will represent Ghana at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Columbia, aiming to continue their impressive run on the global stage.