4 hours ago

Yussif Basigi, coach of Hasaacas Ladies has expressed his joy after clinching the Women's Coach of the Year accolade at the Ghana Football Awards.

Basigi emerged victorious over strong contenders such as Nana Joe Darkwa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Nora Hauptle, coach of the Black Queens.

His achievements include guiding Hasaacas Ladies to league triumph by defeating Ampem Darkoa Ladies in the Women's League final.

Additionally, he led the Black Princesses to secure qualification for the FIFA Women's U20 World Cup in Colombia.

"Honoured and grateful to the Almighty for winning the Women’s Team Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

Big thank you to my Assistants at Hasaacas Ladies and Ghana Women's National Team," Basigi expressed on social media.

Currently, Basigi is actively preparing both teams for upcoming tournaments, with Hasaacas Ladies gearing up for the WAFU Zone B Championship and the Black Princesses training for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.