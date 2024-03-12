2 hours ago

Yussif Basigi, coach of Ghana's women's team, is confident that his side will step onto the field against Tanzania with the aim of securing victory and improving on their performance from the opening game against Ethiopia.

In their first match, Ghana secured a narrow 1-0 win, but Basigi acknowledges the need for better execution, especially in converting chances.

However, he believes the team will rise to the occasion against Tanzania.

"We are going into the game against Tanzania to play better than our first game. It is not always easy to play the first match at home in front of your home fans," Basigi expressed.

Recognizing Tanzania as a formidable opponent with their own distinct style of play, Basigi emphasized the importance of tactical preparation.

He highlighted the team's experience in facing physically strong opponents, drawing on their success against Senegal in the World Cup qualifiers.

"When it comes to competitions of this nature, it is not always about scoring many goals but strategizing on how to win your games," Basigi explained.

"Though we wasted a lot of chances, we have worked on it at training and we will make good use of the chances that will come our way."

Providing a positive update on Mafia Nyame's injury, Basigi assured that the player is fit and ready to compete in the upcoming match against Tanzania.

"Maafia Nyame is doing well now even though she had an injury in the opening match but she trained this morning and the medical team has assured us that she is fit and good to go," Basigi confirmed.

With determination and strategic preparation, Ghana's Black Princesses are set to face Tanzania at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, aiming for a stronger performance and a crucial victory in the tournament.