1 hour ago

Former Ghana International Yussif Chibsah has launched a scathing attack on Tunisian giants Esperance over his unpaid agent fee and also the transfer fee for midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

The ex Asante Kotoko midfielder brokered the deal in getting the player move from the Porcupine warriors to the North African club last summer.

But five months after that high-profile move, the Blood and Gold are yet to fulfil their financial obligations to the agent and the club.

Chibsah could not hold himself back on Saturday morning as he went all gun blazing to pillory the club for their unprofessional conduct.

He replied a ten-day old Tweet from Esperance by saying: ''Are u really champions of Africa? Behave as a professional club. Pay his transfer fee to @AsanteKotoko_SC and pay his agents fees too.''