2 hours ago

Actress, Yvonne Nelson has taken a swipe at an unidentified man she chose to describe as ‘Opana’ who invites numerous girls for private moments at a beachfront in Teshie Nungua.

Yvonne, without disclosing the person’s identity said this particular individual usually seizes the phones of some of the girls whom he doesn’t trust, before having fun moments with them.

Unclear what led to this conversation, the actress took her Twitter page and wrote; “There’s this beach front ‘opana’ takes his many girls. When he doesn’t trust you, they take your phone. We’ll talk about that later, properly. After he eats his fave jollof and fried egg. Around Teshie/Nungua.”

Although Yvonne Nelson's message was cryptic, some tweeps have suggested that it is directed towards a Tema-based rapper whom she has had qualms with.

There are suggestions that Yvonne Nelson is still grappling with emotional distress following a tumultuous encounter with the rapper.

Some speculate that the collapse of Yvonne Nelson's relationship with the rapper has left her embittered, potentially posing a threat to the harmony of the musician's current nuclear family.

Yvonne has since been trending on social media.