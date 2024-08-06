53 minutes ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso East, Zak Rahaman, has met with the Chief of Nima, Nii Futa, as part of his campaign for the December 2024 election.

Mr Rahman visited the chief's palace on Monday to outline his vision for the constituency and seek the traditional leader's blessing. This meeting follows similar engagements with other chiefs and imams in the area.

Accompanied by his campaign team, the candidate was warmly received by Nii Futa and members of the palace. During the meeting, he emphasised his commitment to addressing key issues facing the area, including youth unemployment, infrastructure development, and improved sanitation.

"It's crucial that we engage with our traditional leaders as we seek to represent the people of Ayawaso East," Rahman said.

"I've shared my plans for job creation, better roads and a cleaner environment.

"With the chief's guidance and the community's support, I believe we can bring positive change to our constituency."

The chief, for his part, welcomed the candidate's approach and stressed the importance of inclusive leadership. "We appreciate the respect shown by Mr Rahaman in seeking our input.

"Our doors are open to all who wish to serve our people. What matters most is that whoever is elected works tirelessly for the betterment of Ayawaso East."

The meeting, which lasted about an hour, also touched on the need for peaceful campaigning and voting in the upcoming election.

Both Mr Rahaman and the chief called for unity and respect among all political parties and their supporters.

This visit is seen as a significant step in the NPP's campaign strategy, recognising the influence of traditional authorities in Ghanaian politics. It comes as parties across the country intensify their efforts to win over voters ahead of the December polls.

The Ayawaso East seat, currently held by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to be hotly contested. Political analysts say the NPP's outreach to traditional leaders could play a crucial role in swaying voters in this key constituency.