17 minutes ago

Midfielder Zakaria Mumuni has departed Medeama SC with his contract due to expire next month after his two-year stay with the Tarkwa-based side.

The talented midfielder joined the mauve and yellows after a stint with Congolese side AS Vita club.

"Medeama can announce that Zakari Mumuni has left the club with his contract set to expire next month.

Everyone at the club would like to thank Zakaria on his on his two-year stint and contributions in Tarkwa.

We wish him all the best for the next steps on his journey." the club announced on their official website

Background

Mumuni joined the Mauve and Yellow on a two-year deal after leaving Congolese giants A.S Vita.

The talented wideman put pen to paper on a permanent contract which saw him at the club until February 2023.

He joined the two-time FA Cup holders after ending his stay at the Congolese heavyweights where he made 12 appearances in both CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions for the Kinshasa-based club.