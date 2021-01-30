2 hours ago

Egyptian giants Zamalek are looking at Kumasi Asante Kotoko's mercurial striker Kwame Opoku after selling their talisman Mostafa Mohamed.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have an agreement with Zamalek SC to sign highly-rated striker Mostafa Mohamed ,23, on an initial one-and-a-half year loan deal worth US$ 2 Million.

The Turkish giants will pay further US$ 4 Million to make the transfer permanent after the expiration of the striker's loan deal.

Zamalek are weighing up the option of signing Kotoko's lethal striker Kwame Opoku who has been a revelation for the porcupine warriors since joining them from lower tier side Nkoranza Warriors.

He has scored six goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League after ten games for Asante Kotoko.

The Ghanaian striker has also been linked with Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman who Kotoko played with in the knock stage of the CAF Champions League recently.