1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Kwabena Bekoe says he was bound for Egyptian giants Zamalek when he left the porcupine warriors in 2007/2008 season.

But strange enough when he reached Egypt, Zamalek said he was too small and that he could not fit in at the club as they wanted someone with the stature of the late Manuel Junior Agogo.

That is the reason why he ended up at fellow Egyptian side Petrojet where he helped them qualify for Africa and was hugely impressive.

The former Kotoko striker made the revelation in an interview with Kumasi based Akoma Fm.

"When I went to Egypt I was going to play for Zamalek but when I arrived they told me that I was too small for them as they wanted someone with the stature of Manuel Junior Agogo."

"Someone who had played for Kuamsi Asante Kotoko having completed the University of Ghana Football, they told me we don't play Zamalek with this stature."

"They said I was from the SHS and not fit to play for Zamalek and I was like how can these people disrespect me like that."

"I said to myself you people its something that has gone bad at Kotoko else I should not be here playing for you" he added.