1 hour ago

Bechem United attacking sensation, Prince Adu Kwabena could be on his way out of the Ghana Premier League club following reported interest from clubs in North Africa.

Reports in the local media suggest that as many three clubs from the North African clubs sub region have expressed interest in signing the talented forward when football returns after the coronavirus pandemic.

Egyptian side Zamalek, Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance de Tunis of Tunisia have all shown interest in securing the services of the talented attacker.

Zamalek have officially written to Bechem United to inquire about the availability of their talisman Adu Kwabena.

Esperance de Tunis and Wydad Casablanca have also reportedly contacted the 2017 MTN FA Cup champions although they are yet to make an official approach.

At just 16 years of age, Adu Kwabena is regarded as one of the most deadly attackers on the Ghanaian scenes following an explosive start to the 2019/20 top flight campaign.

He has scored eight times in his 14 appearances for Bechem United in his debut season but is yet to earn a call-up to national team at any level.