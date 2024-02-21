7 hours ago

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced the death of Copper Queens and Indeni Roses striker Norin Betani who was 24 years old.

Betani died on Wednesday morning at the University Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed with suspected malaria.

The talented young player within the team, had reportedly fallen ill upon her arrival at the camp and was promptly admitted to a nearby hospital.

Despite the tireless efforts of medical professionals and the unwavering support of her family, teammates, and club, Indeni Roses, Betani's condition deteriorated rapidly.

In a statement filled with profound sorrow, the General Secretary of the Zambian Football Association, Kamanga, expressed the organization's deep regret over the loss of Betani, who had been a part of the provisional squad for the upcoming match against Ghana.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of Norin Betani, a cherished member of our football family," Kamanga conveyed. "Throughout her hospitalization, FAZ, in conjunction with her family and club, provided unwavering support and care."

Despite being transferred to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on Monday for closer medical supervision, Betani's condition continued to worsen, ultimately leading to her tragic demise.

The loss of Norin Betani is a profound loss to the Zambian football community, and her memory will forever remain cherished among those who knew her both on and off the field.