Zee Entertainment is excited to announce the launch of Zee TV, Zee One and Zee Tamizh on 1 November 2021 on StarTimes showcasing a wide selection of family-friendly programming such as award-winning series, lifestyle/food, reality and highly acclaimed movies, which are dubbed in English on Zee One with Zee TV and Zee Tamizh offering English subtitles.

With a strong worldwide presence boasting over 40 channels, Zee has entered many homes and won the hearts of over 1.3 billion viewers, across 173 countries. Zee first ventured into Africa 25 years ago as the brand’s first international territory launching Zee TV. Since then, the brand has expanded on the continent with many more channels being made available which includes flagship channel Zee World.

StarTimes is a leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 27 million OTT users in 30+ countries. It owns a featured content platform, with 600+ authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children's programs, fashion, religion etc. The channels are broadcast in over 10 different languages.

“The corporate positioning of Extraordinary Together – with a vision to provide an amplified brand experience and to delight consumers across the world by creating extraordinary entertainment and experiences that inspire to transcend the ordinary. This is a driving force that enables us to bring authentic and entertaining content to global audiences” says CEO Africa and Indian Ocean Islands Somnath Malakar

"We are incredibly pleased to offer the Zee channels as a destination of family friendly entertainment, a place where viewers can easily connect with our carefully selected programming. Zee TV was our first channel to launch in Africa in 1996 and it’s thrilling to see it still expanding its reach 25 years later.’’ says Desiree Pillay, VP: Marketing and Content.

Zee TV

Zee TV is a 24-hour Indian general entertainment channel in the Hindi language with English subtitles. Over the years, Zee TV has become a market leader with well-known shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Dance India Dance and Kundali Bhagya.

Zee TV will be available on channel 510 (DTT), 557 (DTH) On StarTimes.

Zee One

Brand new channel Zee One is a 24-hour general entertainment channel offering programmes dubbed in English. Look forward to a compelling slate of spectacular series, gripping dramas, movies and cookery shows such as Snack Attack, Guddan, Lies of the heart and Reach for the Stars.

Zee One will be available on channel 509 (DTT), 553 (DTH)on StarTimes

Zee Tamizh

General entertainment South Indian channel, Zee Tamizh, is in the Tamil language catering to the Tamil speaking viewers across Africa and Indian Ocean Islands. Its programming entails reality, series, cookery, talk shows, musicals, movies and special events. Flagship shows include Dance Jodi Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors, Survivor Tamil, Tamizha Tamizha and Rockstar.

Zee Tamizh will be available on channel 558 (DTH) on StarTimes