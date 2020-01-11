22 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal trainer Zdravko Logarusic has been appointed as the new head coach for the Zimbabwean national team on a two-year deal.

The Croatian UEFA Pro License holder was previously the head coach of the Sudanese national team before his contract expired last month.

Logarusic also handled Asante Kotoko in a brief stint having handled Kumasi King Faisal in his early days in Ghana.

he has been tasked to guide the Warriors to the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and also survive a stern group in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe have been drawn along with Southern Africa, Ghana and Ethiopia for the race to Qatar.

Zdravko, who also holds CAF License A certificate will be unveiled by the Zimbabwe Football Federation next week.

He will be assisted by Joseph Antipas, Lloyd Chitembwe as well as Under-23 coach Tonderayi Ndiraya with Parnell Mckop taking care of the goalkeeping department