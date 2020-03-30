1 hour ago

Medical drone delivery giant, Zipline, has donated several items to communities and health centers within their catchment areas to help the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The items included veronica buckets, detergents and hand sanitizers.

Presenting the items to the Omenako Manhene, Mr. Anum, the Community Lead for Zipline Omenako said the gesture formed part of the company’s continuous support in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr. Anum said the company is working closely with the appropriate authorities to support the response efforts for COVID-19. “Zipline is already helping to reduce hospital overcrowding in Ghana as patients seek more basic or maintenance care at clinics closer to home. This helps free up beds for patients who truly need them and reduces the risk of exposure to non-infected patients seeking care”.

Responding to the question on the kind of support Zipline could give during such pandemics, Mr. Anum said they are able to respond to demand surges and prevent stock-outs by immediately increasing delivery volumes.

“New vaccines, test kits, and other innovations can be added to our inventory as soon as they are available and delivered in real-time to help meet extraordinary needs. Our ability to centralize blood stocks and distribute them just-in-time to health care providers helps to increase patient access, lower waste and save lives. We currently deliver supportive treatment like antibiotics, hydration, and both fever and pain relief to reduce COVID-19 related mortality. There is no vaccine yet available for COVID-19. But once it is ready, it could be in scarce supply. Our medical drone delivery service could help make sure vaccine distribution is targeted in real-time to the people and populations that need it most, helping to save lives and prevent further outbreaks”, he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Omenako Manhene, Nana Berima Bonsu, highly commended Zipline for the kind donations. He said Zipline has been very responsive to the needs of the community since they started their operations. He expressed the hope that they will continue to enjoy such mutual working relations.

Nana Berima Bonsu used the opportunity to advise his subjects to observe all the COVID-19 safety precautions and report to the nearest hospital should they feel sick or have the symptoms of cough, difficulty in breathing, fever and high temperature.