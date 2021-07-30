43 minutes ago

The Chief Internal Auditor of the Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat and the Zongo Development Fund, Mr Isaac Adjin Bonney, has been elected to the Governing Council of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Ghana).

Six other officers were also elected to the Governing Council at the end of the 2021 Council Elections held virtually on Thursday July 22, 2021.

They will serve a two-year term, and are expected to be sworn into office very soon.

The Head of Internal Audit Directorate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ms Harriet Akua Karikari, was elected President, while the Audit Manager of Ghana Grid Company Limited, Mr Joseph Dakora Zumasigee, was elected Vice-President.

The other Council Members are; Mr Ebenezer Kwadwo Omari-Mireku, Director of Audit, Volta River Authority; Mr Emmanuel Nii Noi Dowuona, Head of Audit, Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC); Ms Joanna-Grace Erskine-Atadja, Ag. Director of Audit, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, and Mr Martin Dornor Abayateye, Head, Internal Audit, National Insurance Commission. The Immediate Past President and Partner, Brio Chartered Accountants, Mr Daniel Kofi Quampah, is an ex-officio Member of the Council.

A statement by the Chair of the Electoral Committee, Mr L. B. L. Donkoh, said, “Each of the seven newly elected officers will be assigned to serve as Chair of a Standing Committee of the Institute at the maiden meeting of the new Council.

“It is our hope that all Members of the Institute would support the new Council to take the Institute and the Internal Audit profession to new heights."

The Electoral Committee thanked all Members for their support that ensured the successful conduct of the first ever virtual Council elections in the annals of the Institute.

Mr Bonney’s rich experience

Mr Bonney is a Chief Internal Auditor and Certified Forensic Investigation Professional with the Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat and also doubles as the Head of the Internal Audit Department at the Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF).

Currently a Ph.D. Student in Business Administration at Nobel International Business School (NiBS – Legon) affiliated to GIMPA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration (Accounting Option) from Valley View University and a master's degree in Finance and Accounting from the British Institute of Management and Technology, Côte d'Ivoire.

Previously, he worked with the Ministry of Health (2011–2019) and rose from a Senior Internal Auditor to Chief Internal Auditor. His stay at the Ministry saw him being seconded to establish the Internal Audit Units in Nursing Training College, Midwifery & Health Assistants Training School all at Pantang from 2012 to 2014 and the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle Bu from 2014 to 2019.

Mr. Bonney lectured at the Graduate School of Management, British Institute of Management & Technology and L’Institut Universitaire d’Abidjan all in Abidjan – Côte d’Ivoire from 2009 to 2012.

He is the Chairman of the Tema General Hospital Audit Committee and member of the Audit Committee of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

While at the former Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development, Mr. Bonney contributed significantly to the implementation of effective audit procedures of the new Ministry.

In his current position, Mr.Bonney continues to prove his mettle by contributing to the remarkable achievements of the ZoDF.

Internationally, he was appointed a member and subsequently a co-chair of the Finance and Audit Committee of course (IDEA). As from 1st July 2021 he will be the sole Chairman of the Committee.

Source: peacefmonline.com