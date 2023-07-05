4 days ago

Honourable James Gyakye Quayson was sworn into office as the Member of Parliament for Assin North constituency in the Central Region on Tuesday July 4

The US Chapter of the NDC Zongo Caucus has congratulated Honorable James Gyakye Quayson on his parliamentary victory in the Assin North by-election "amid all the political vindictiveness of the party in Power".

It comes just a day after the reelected Member of Parliament was sworn into office on the floor of the house after winning the June 28th election by a huge margin.

In a statement signed by the coordinator, Alhaj Salam Zaiba, the caucus gave Quayson a thumbs up for his resilience and toughness to fight amid intimidation.

"Congratulations to Honourable Gyakye Quayson on your fight to retain the seat for the Great NDC; together we can advance our common agenda for 2024 with fresh impetus," he said.

"This victory comes amid all the political vindictiveness of the party in power, and you remained steadfast amid deliberate political vindictiveness, but you survived.

"Your resilience and tough-mindedness to fight for the party are most admirable. It is of strategic importance for both the people of Assin North and the NDC party to work on and build upon this victory for the 2024 contest."

Honourable Quayson was sworn into office as the reelected member of Parliament for Assin North after reclaiming the seat by 57.56 percent of the valid votes after polling 17,245 votes to beat NPP's Charles Opoku, who garnered 42.15% from 12,630 votes.

His election victory comes after the Supreme Court ruling on May 17 declared his previous election illegal and prohibited him from holding the position.

He had won the 2020 Parliamentary election in Assin North after beating the then NPP candidate, Abena Durowaa Mensah.

However. his election was challenged by the NPP on claims that he had dual citizenship prior to filing his nomination forms, while the Supreme Court ruled against him and declared the election unconstitutional.

The seven-member Supreme Court panel unanimously took the decision and ordered Parliament to expunge his name from its records.

But with his Canadian citizenship renunciation certificate currently in his grip as he received it later in 2020, Honoourbale Quayson staged a comeback to contest the by-election, and the NDC overwhelmingly gave him the nod.

And his victory in last month's election came as "the sweetest" to the NDC as it restored the party's membership to 187, at par with the ruling party.

"Your victory comes to us as the sweetest, especially as it came just a day before our Eid celebration, Mr. Zaiba said.

"It remains fresh in our minds, and we say thank you to the rank and file of our party who came together in unity to deliver this victory.

"What we exhibited at Assin North gives us the most confidence that, with unity, the Umbrella will clinch power in 2024 and save Ghanaians from the hardship the confused NPP has subjected them to."

"We also thank the voters in Assin North for the unflinching support you showed the Honourable Quayson and NDC; that is overwhelming."

The Honorable James Gyakye Quayson has, however, filed for a review at the Supreme Court, challenging the order to remove his name from Parliamentary records.