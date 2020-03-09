3 hours ago

Zongo Chiefs in the Upper East Region have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating the first Ghanaian Muslim to the Supreme Court.

The chiefs find this as history-making in Ghana.

Justice Issifu Omoro Tanko Amadu was nominated alongside two others – Clemence Honyenuga and Yoni Kulendi – to the country’s apex court barely a week ago.

Led by the Sarkin Zongo of Bolgatanga, Alhaji Sulemana Tanko, the Zongo chiefs thanked the president and his vice, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for what they considered an honour done the people of Zongo.

They also commended government for securing scholarships for 40 Zongo girls to study medicine in Cuba.

These were contained in a statement issued over the weekend.

“Not all, we would like to acknowledge the government for the creation of Zongo Ministry and the Zongo Development Fund to cater for the needs of the Zongo people,” the statement said.

“Under the Zongo ministry, several people from the Zongo communities have been engaged as Arabic instructors. For example, under this ministry [of] the Zongo development, work is progressing steadily for the construction of a modern Computer Laboratory for the people of Bolgatanga Zongo.”

The chiefs said the commendation to the government is without any political or religious affiliation as “all poured in praises and felicitations to the good gestures done to residents of Zongo”.

Source: 3news.com