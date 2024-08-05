5 hours ago

A new Hausa-speaking radio station, Iqra Radio has been launched in Accra, at an impressive ceremony on Sunday.

The colourful and well attended ceremony was graced by heavyweights in the Zongo Community, including the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Imam of Ahlusunnah Sheikh Umar Ibrahim, National Imam of Shia, Sheikh Kamal Deen and a host of other Imams from various Zongo communities.

Also present were President and members of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs as well as well as Chiefs from various Zongo communities and tribal Chiefs from Accra.

Transmitting on 103.7fm, Iqra Radio seeks to serve Zongo communities in the Greater Accra Region and beyond, and its main focus, as revealed by the station, is towards serving the communities globally.

Key programmes of the new radio station are Islamic lectures by various globally acclaimed Hausa-speaking Islamic scholars designed to educate and uplift the people of the Zongos.

There will also be programmes designed to address issues pertaining to women as well as educative shows for children.

Talks are also underway to sign partnership agreements with several international media houses broadcasting in Hausa.

There will also be news, business, sports, current affairs and entertainment.

The station, gave a firm assurance of its unwavering commitment to serving the Zongo community well by upholding tenets of journalism and Islamic ethics on communication.

The name of the station Iqra, which means, read, is derived from the first verse, or first revelation of the Holy Qur'an to the Prophet Muhammad (S. A. W.).

Delivering a sermon at the launch, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu expressed delight at the establishment of the station, saying it will contribute significantly to the advancement of knowledge.

He also underlined the significance of education and knowledge, and urged all to take education and the pursuit of knowledge seriously and as a top priority.

Various speakers, including leading Imams and Chiefs, expressed delight and satisfaction at the launch of the station, revealing that they have already become accustomed to the station, having been glued to during it's test transmission.

Iqra Radio has been test transmitting for nearly three months, delivering melodious recitation of the Holy Qur'an by famous reciters, as well as powerful sermons on various topics of interest.

The station will broadcast mainly in the Hausa language, but it will also have special sessions for some dominant languages in the Zongos, as well as special programmes in Arabic and English to cater for the members of the Ghanaian Muslim community who expatriates.

The slogan of the station is Zaabin al Ummah, a Hausa phrase which means, the choice of the people.

Meanwhile Iqra Radio will officially commence on-air programme on Tuesday with the morning show, which will be hosted by experienced broadcaster Shamun Baako.

Baako, the RFI correspondent in Ghana has been the host of several flagship programmes in the Hausa broadcasting landscape over the years.

He is among several other experienced Hausa-speakers broadcasters who have been penciled down for various programmes on Iqra FM.