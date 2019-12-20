53 minutes ago

Waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, on Thursday organized their annual get-together that is meant to fete children of employees of the Jospong Group of Companies in Accra.

The over 300 elated children on the day toured the company’s facilities such as the Integrated and Recycling Plant (IRECOP), Sewerage System Ghana Limited (SSGL) and UPPR facilities.

The children also engaged in musical, cultural and dance performances, with a lot to eat and drink.

Management members, including Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs. Florence Larbi, Corporate Affairs Director, Emma Akyea-Boakye were in attendance as they offered words of inspiration to the children.



In a brief address, Mrs. Florence Larbi said the annual event was an opportunity for the children to get firsthand information on where and how their parents make a living.

Mrs. Larbi added that it was also a way of celebrating the children, whom she described as “honorary employees” during the yuletide and put smiles on their faces.

“I hope that all of you remember your visit to the IRECORP, Sewerage System Ghana Limited (SSGL) and UPPR facilities.

“Well, let me tell you a short story about these facilities you visited. I am happy to tell you that SSGL where the moms and dads of some among you here come to work every day is one of the very important companies in Ghana and in the JOSPONG Group of Companies that is dedicated to making sure that all of us enjoy a hygienic environment through safe solid waste and faecal disposal.

“SSGL also works hard to provide safe water for tens of thousands of people who live in the southern parts of Accra. For 120 years, this water treatment project was abandoned so you should be proud that your parents who work there changed this sad story into a success story that has brought smiles on the faces of many people.

“Today, I am happy to tell you that SSGL treats and turns huge volumes of waste water into safe water before it is released into the sea every day,” she added.

Against this backdrop, Mrs Larbi urged the children to become good ambassadors for the clean, green and healthy Ghana dream like their parents.