2 hours ago

Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has presented an amount of GHC100,000.00 to the COVI-19 National Trust Fund.

The donation which was made by officials of Zoomlion took place on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at the Ministry of Information (MoI), Accra.

The donation was made by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Daniel Ohene Obeng, and a Communication Officer, ZGL, Mr Jeff Tetteh.

The gesture is in addition to an earlier contribution of US$20,000 by the waste management company to the University of Ghana Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) in the country’s battle against the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Making the presentation Mr Ohene Obeng said it formed part of his outfit’s corporate social responsibility of helping the central to curtail the pandemic, and also to support the vulnerable in society.

He, therefore, seized the chance to call for a collective effort on the part of Ghanaians to support the government’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.

He gave an assurance that Zoomlion will not relent in its efforts to support the government to fight the virus.

This, he said, was the reason Zoomlion has been supporting with disinfection and fumigation of public tertiary institutions and state agencies and institutions.

Receiving the cheque, the Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, expressed the government's profound gratitude to Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the gesture. He went on to commend the company for its continuous support to government to curb the pandemic.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoomlion as part of its CSR has disinfected a number of tertiary institutions across the country, state agencies, churches among others. Significantly, this initiative was on-going.

This initiative is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts in containing COVID-19 which has spread to almost every country, crashing economies and breaking health-care systems, and leaving in its wake a huge death toll.

Source: Zoomlion Comms Department