2 hours ago

Leading waste management company and a subsidiary of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has donated US$20,000 (GHC120,000.00) to the University of Ghana Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), one of the leading laboratories at the forefront of testing samples for the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Sophia Lissah, JGC, who led a delegation of Zoomlion managers to make the presentation on behalf of the Executive Chairman of ZGL and JGC, Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyapong, explained that the contribution was to help the advanced laboratories and research facility to fight the COVID-19.

The delegation included the Director of Finance, Madam Adokarley Okpoti-Paulo, Director of Communications, Emma Akyea-Boakye, and the Writers Bureau Manager,Mr Robert Adjei.

According to Madam Lissah, Zoomlion was moved by a call from the NMIMR for support to aid its work, particularly with regard to sequencing and testing processes of the global pandemic.

She therefore used the opportunity to commend NMIMR for their efforts in the fight of the COVID-19.

She said Zoomlion has been in the forefront of the battle against the COVID-19 ever since the virus made its way into the country.

These, she said, have included disinfecting market centres and lorry parks across the country.

Madam Lissah gave the assurance that her outfit will not relent in its efforts to help fight and eliminate the COVID-19 in the country.

Receiving the US$20,000 dummy cheque, the Director, NMIMR, Professor Abraham Kwabena Anang, expressed his profound gratitude to Zoomlion for the gesture.

He went on to describe the donation by Zoomlion as a “very unique gesture of a presentation.”

The director of NMIMR was happy to announce that the advances made by his outfit relating to the sequencing of the COVID-19 has been done in partnership.

“It has been done by the University of Ghana Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and our sister partner institution called the West African Centre for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens (WACCBIP),” Prof Anang revealed.

This milestone, he stressed, was good and made possible through a collaborating with others to work to break barriers.

He explained that it was necessary, indicating that “as we all know, sequencing has its significance.”

To this end, Prof Anang acknowledged Zoomlion for standing tall in the waste management space.

“…and we see Zoomlion very well, very clearly in this country. We all know the role that Zoomlion has been playing as far as personal and environmental hygiene is concerned, and we even know today as we speak in this COVID era that Zoomlion again has assumed strategic positioning and leadership in providing wide scale disinfection, adding that as we speak already at the University of Ghana, Zoomlion has started working and disinfecting the lecture halls and various facilities.”

“We are very grateful to you, Zoomlion, your leadership, for these wonderful very good efforts that you are making, and we believe that this relationship adding on to the partnership that we are building is going to go very far,” he expressed.

Prof Anang seized the chance to disclose that NMIMR testing for COVID-19 has been advancing well, mentioning that “in recent times we are able to do 2000-3000 tests per day and that is a major achievement.”

Present at the donation was the Director, WACCBIP, Prof Gordon Awandare, and other senior officers of NMIMR.