3 hours ago

Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has been awarded Excellence Change Management Brand of the year at the just ended 4th Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards 2022 (AHRIA) held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Movenpick Hotel, Accra.

Also, Mr. Collins Kofi Frempong, who is the Group Head, Human Capital for the Environment and Sanitation Cluster of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), was awarded Male HR Professional of the Year.

This year’s event, which was on the theme “Rewarding Excellence in the HR Sector,” was graced by the crème de la crème of the HR fraternity within Ghana and its neighbouring countries.

The 4th AHRIA was organised to recognise organisations with excellent HR practices and outstanding HR practitioners who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in the HR profession within the African sub-region.

The night provided an exceptional opportunity for stakeholders to network, entertain clients and reinforce relationships with partners, and reward staff with exceptional performance.

In a welcome address, the Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Instinct Wave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, commended organisations and practitioners who have pushed the boundaries and raised the bar of excellence in the profession in spite of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global workforce.

“HR, undoubtedly is the focal point of every organisation, however, the Covid-19 pandemic has permanently solidified the position of this noble profession. Employers and employees were thrown into chaos and uncertainty, with no clear end in sight.”

“HR operated in crisis mode for much of 2020 and the first half of 2021, figuring out how employees could work from home, trying to provide extra mental and physical health support, and working more than ever on C-level strategies for keeping their organisations functioning. As the dust continues to settle and companies adjust to a new normal, the role of HR has fundamentally changed,” he stressed.

Some winners during the gala night included telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana, who went home with six most coveted awards, Goldfields Ghana, Absa Bank, VRA, DVLA, Bank of Ghana, and Nigerian Brewery, among others.

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited