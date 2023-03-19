2 hours ago

Former King Faisal forward Zubairu Ibrahim has been handed a call up to the Black Meteors by coach Ibrahim Tanko ahead of Ghana's final round qualifiers against Algeria.

Already some players are in camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram preparing for the game.

Zubairu Ibrahim who played for the Black Satellites some years ago now play for FK Jedinstvo in Montenegro where he has been in good form for his side.

He joined his Montenegran side from Ghana Premier League side King Faisal.

The Ghanaian forward has scored three goals for his side while providing two assists in seven matches he has played.

Zubairu Ibrahim is expected to help Ghana secure qualification to the CAF U-23 nations cup for the second successive time.

The first leg is scheduled for Friday, March 24 in Annaba with the return leg set for Kumasi in four days time.