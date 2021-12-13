2 hours ago

Zubairu Ibrahim is undoubtedly one of the hottest strikers in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after his exploits in the seven week old league.

His stock has risen sharply after grabbing a hattrick in his side's match day six Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko.

There has been some whispers that the young striker must be handed a Black Stars call up something which his club's vice chairman is not in favour of.

Vice-Chairman of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Kamel says that the youngster needs to start his national team journey from the youth ranks before he graduates to the Black Stars.

According to him the youngster needs time to develop into a top star ready to play for the Black Stars.

“I don't think so, it is too early to say Zubairu should be called into the Black Stars, he's an upcoming player who needs to start from the U20 and progress to the U23 and ultimately into Black Stars,” Alhaji Kamel told Ahomka FM in an interview.

Zubairu Ibrahim has been handed an invitation to the camp of the Ghana U-20 team.