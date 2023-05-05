56 minutes ago

At least 10 people have been injured in an accident at Nobewam on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The accident occurred on Thursday night.

It involved a KIA Hyundai Rhino with registration number GR 6717-19 from Kumasi to Accra and Scania VIP with registration number AC 1586-17 also travelling from Accra to Kumasi.

An eyewitness told Adom News the VIP bus driver made a wrong overtaking leading to a head-on collision.Firefighters from the Asante Akyem fire station and personnel from the Ambulance Service who were at the scene rushed the injured to a nearby facility for treatment.