3 hours ago

The fight in the European Cup group stage is over. Someone can say goodbye to the European cups until next season, someone has already booked a place in the ⅛ finals. The teams that finished second in the Europa League group stage and the losers of the Champions League, who finished third in the groups, will have to fight among themselves for the right to continue the fight in the LE. According to the results of the draw, eight pairs were formed, we will talk about the chances of the opponents in our review.

Football is the most popular sport not only among fans, but also among bookmakers. By joining mostbetuz.com you get access to a legal platform where you can not only bet on sports, but also play various games, try your luck at roulette or spend an evening at the card table. Registration in MostBet bookmaker takes a minimum amount of time, you can create an account both on the main website of the bookmaker and in mostbetuz mobile applications.

No room for error

The draw for the Europa League play-offs took place on 7 November. As a result, eight pairs of teams became known, which will determine the eight participants in the ⅛ final of the Europa League.

Barcelona - Manchester United

Both the Catalans and the Mancunians have made enough mistakes in the group stages this season. Now the teams do not have such a right: a defeat in a two-legged confrontation means the final departure from European competitions. Both rivals are just emerging from the crisis period, both have enough world-class stars. Motivation will decide everything in this confrontation, because the Europa League is not what football players and fans of Manchester and Barcelona dream of.

Juventus - Nantes

Another European giant is forced to fight for the right to play in the playoffs of the Europa League. The Old Lady had a terrible Champions League group stage, scoring just three points in six games. Juve also does not shine in the national championship. Things are going even worse for Nantes in the French championship: the team is at the bottom of the table. Despite all the game problems, Juventus must overcome the French barrier.

Sporting - Midtjylland

Sporting CP are one of those European teams that regularly sell out their top players. That's how it was this offseason. The departure of the leaders could not but affect the game of the Portuguese, as a result of the relegation from the Champions League. And yet, in this pair, Midtjylland looks like an outsider. The Danes failed the national championship, the games in the group stage of the LE were also not impressive: Sporting goes further.

Shakhtar - Rennes

In the Europa League group stage, Rennes did not lose a single match, but still finished only in second place. In the national championship of France, the team is also doing well: third place after fourteen rounds. The war could not but affect Shakhtar's game. The team has weakened due to the departure of many legionnaires. In their group, the Pitmen fought until the last minute, but still they were knocked out of the Champions League. In play-offs, bookmakers prefer Nantes.

Ajax - Union Berlin

Ajax, like Sporting, are also having big sales. Even after the loss of key players, the Dutch quickly regain their game. But this time something went wrong. Ajax crashed out of the Champions League, nine points behind second place. Union is in great shape, the team shows a mature game and is considered the favorite in the confrontation with the Dutch.

Bayer - Monaco

Both teams are not in the best mood. Bayer was not ready for Champions League football. In the Bundesliga, the team is at the bottom of the standings. The Monegasques also cannot regain their former form: the race for the title in the French championship is lost, now it remains to focus on the Europa League, where the team looks preferable to its rival.

Sevilla - PSV

According to most experts, PSV has the advantage in this confrontation. And the point here is not so much the strength of the Dutch as the weakness of the Spaniards. Sevilla won only one victory in the group stage of the Champions League, in the Spanish championship the team is at the bottom of the standings.

Salzburg - Roma

The group stage of the Champions League showed that Salzburg is not yet ready to play at such a high level: one win in six matches. Roma is also going through hard times. Jose Mourinho can't get the team to play in the national championship. And yet the Italians have a clear advantage in the confrontation with Salzburg.