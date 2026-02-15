4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak SC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Asante Kotoko SC in a tense Ghana Premier League Super Clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The decisive moment came early in the encounter when Baba Adamu struck in the 14th minute to hand the visitors the lead, silencing the home crowd in Kumasi. The center back rose the highest with a fine looping header from a free kick to slot home what would prove to be the match-winner.

The game took another dramatic turn midway through the first half when Hearts right-back Emmanuel Amankwaa received his second yellow card in the 28th minute and was sent off. Reduced to 10 men for over an hour, Hearts were forced into a disciplined and resolute defensive display.

Kotoko pushed forward in search of an equaliser, urged on by their supporters, but struggled to break down a determined Hearts backline. The visitors defended deep, absorbed pressure and managed the tempo expertly to protect their slender advantage.

At the final whistle, it was Hearts who celebrated a significant away win, one built on an early fine header and a resilient performance in adversity.

The result adds another memorable chapter to Ghana’s most storied rivalry and hands Hearts valuable momentum in the league campaign.