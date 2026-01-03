11 hours ago

Mali booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Tunisia.

The match ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, with Mali prevailing 3-2 on penalties thanks to two crucial saves from goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Mali’s progress looked unlikely for long periods, especially after they were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute when Woyo Coulibaly was shown a red card for a strong challenge on a Tunisian player.

Tunisia took advantage late in normal time, with Firas Chaouat breaking the deadlock in the 88th minute to put the North Africans on the brink of qualification.

But Mali refused to surrender. Deep into stoppage time, VAR intervened to award a penalty after a hand ball in the box, and Lassine Sinayoko calmly converted in the 96th minute to send the contest into extra time.

Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, setting the stage for a tense shootout.

In the penalties, Diarra emerged as the hero, making two decisive saves to swing the tie in Mali’s favour and spark celebrations among the players and supporters.

The victory underlines Mali’s resilience and belief, as they overcame numerical disadvantage and late drama to stay alive in the tournament.

Mali now move into the quarter-finals, while Tunisia exit the competition after a night of heartbreak in Morocco.