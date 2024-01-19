1 hour ago

Firstly, let's figure out the true meaning of the term “video chat.” There are many video chats for different purposes and audiences. For example, video chats to communicate with friends, colleagues, or relatives; this includes the contacts of those people you know. This category includes platforms such as Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, and others.

However, there is another category of online video chats known as chatroulettes. Primarily, they are meant for finding new acquaintances and communicating with different people on any topic. Also, it is these video chats that are of particular interest to users today because they have become a wonderful alternative to classic dating sites and apps.

Today, we will talk about online video chat you can choose and use to find new acquaintances and how to make your video chat communication successful.

Shagle video chat and its alternatives: you need to try it

Shagle is an online video chat where you can use a gender filter to find people to chat with, as well as search by country (over 70 countries available). The emphasis here is placed on anonymity and confidentiality, although fakes and bots exist here.

If you need a more functional alternative to Shagle, we recommend the following video chats: Chatspin — a video chat with the ability to select the gender and region of the interlocutor. Also, it has the function of translating text messages into different languages; coomeet.com/shagle — an online video chat aimed at meeting ladies from different countries, all thanks to an error-free gender filter; Emeraldchat — video chat with a group communication function. You can also create your profile and search for people by interests; Joingy — a text and video chat with the ability to search for chat partners based on interests where you can communicate on any topic.

Today, there are indeed many worthy analogues of Shagle. Every year, their number increases. Therefore, we are sure that you will not have any serious difficulties with the choice. The main thing is to follow simple rules for dating and communicating in online video chat, which will be discussed next.

10 simple steps to make your video chat successful



Make sure you have a good internet connection and the right equipment: The Internet must be fast enough and, most importantly, stable. The webcam, microphone, and headphones must be in good working condition so that your chat partner can see and hear you well. Otherwise, it will greatly spoil the impression.

Choose a good place to chat: It should be bright and quiet, with nothing to distract or disturb you. Additionally, it is worth making sure that there is nothing unnecessary or compromising behind you.

Prepare to communicate: Make sure you look neat and dress appropriately for the situation and mood. Try to prepare several possible topics for conversation in advance with strangers.

Be polite and respectful: Greet the person on the other side of the screen, introduce yourself, and try to know their name and nationality, state, or origin. Do not interrupt them, do not speak rudely or insultingly, and do not impose your views and preferences on anyone. Otherwise, you will end up pushing the person away.

Try to be open and friendly: Look at the camera, smile, show interest in what the other person is saying, ask clarifying questions, and share your thoughts and emotions. Show that you are truly happy to communicate with them and want to continue your acquaintance.

Be active and approach dating creatively: Don't limit yourself to standard phrases and topics; try to surprise or amuse your chat partner. Tell them something unusual or funny about yourself, joke, play a game, sing a song, or recite a poem.

Always remain honest and sincere: There is no need to lie or invent any facts about your biography; do not try to act like someone you aren't. Also, don’t hide your intentions and expectations when communicating. If you want to chat without any further prospects, it is better to explain this to the person immediately so that he does not have false hopes.

Be flexible and adaptive: Do not insist on your opinion if the person you are talking to does not agree with you or does not share your interests or beliefs. Try to find a compromise or switch to a different topic. Also, you ought to be aware that your interlocutor can interrupt communication at any time or switch to another person. Also, you can do the same. However, it’s better to say goodbye before making such a move.

Remember to be safe: Do not provide any personal or confidential information to strangers, do not click on suspicious links, and do not download files that you are not 100% sure are safe. If you feel that the interlocutor is trying to deceive, blackmail, or threaten you, stop communicating with them and report this to the video chat administration immediately.

Show determination and persistence: The result of online dating depends solely on you. Therefore, be proactive, overcome your anxiety, and show that you are determined and ready to develop a relationship with the person you like.

It's an excellent decision! As long as you've decided to use video chat to meet new people. The following ten steps will help you make these dates even better!There is no rule on how you can successfully date via online video chat and always achieve success. You must be aware that there will be unpleasant acquaintances and that there will be disappointments too. This is normal! The main thing in such a situation is not to give up but to move on. Sooner or later, you will meet a person with whom you will become friends and might link your destiny with that interlocutor.

Always remember! Video chat is a great format for meeting new people. All you need to learn how to do it properly!