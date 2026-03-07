18 hours ago

A 40-year-old Ghanaian national, Derrick Van Yeboah, has pleaded guilty in a United States court to his role in a large-scale international fraud scheme that stole more than $100 million from victims through romance scams and business email compromise operations.

Van Yeboah, also known as “Van,” entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian after being charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors say the Ghanaian was part of a criminal organisation primarily based in Ghana that targeted individuals and businesses across the United States. The group carried out romance scams and business email compromise schemes that collectively stole and laundered more than $100 million from dozens of victims.

According to court filings, many of the victims were vulnerable elderly men and women who were deceived into believing they were in genuine romantic relationships with people they met online. In reality, the identities were fabricated and controlled by members of the fraud syndicate.

Once the victims’ trust had been gained, they were persuaded to send money to accounts controlled by the criminal network or unknowingly assist in laundering funds obtained from other victims.

Authorities also said the conspirators executed business email compromise scams by impersonating legitimate business contacts to trick companies into wiring funds to the syndicate.

Van Yeboah personally carried out several romance scams by posing as a romantic partner and communicating directly with victims. Prosecutors allege he is responsible for more than $10 million in losses from these fraudulent relationships.

“Many New Yorkers search for companionship online, and no one deserves to have their vulnerability met with fraud and theft. Van Yeboah cruelly exploited those vulnerabilities for over $10 million in illicit profit. Today’s plea is a reminder to be vigilant online, especially on dating websites, never give money to someone you just met, and if it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said.

Van Yeboah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

He has also agreed to pay restitution and forfeiture totaling $10,149,429.17.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 3, 2026.