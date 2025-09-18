2 hours ago

The Ministry of Education has officially released the 2025 school placements for candidates who sat the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Out of the 603,328 students who took the exams, 590,309 have qualified for placement into Senior High Schools (SHSs), Senior High Technical Schools (SHTSs), and Technical and Vocational Institutions (TVIs) nationwide.

The Ministry reported that 483,800 candidates, accounting for 82% of the total, have been automatically placed in schools, while 107,509 candidates will need to use the self-placement portal to select their preferred schools.

Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak explained that the high demand for certain top-tier schools resulted in some students not being matched with their first-choice institutions. He encouraged these students to utilise the self-placement system, which is now live.

For the first time, the Ministry is piloting 70 private schools under the Free SHS Programme. While only 21 private schools were available during the school selection process, all 70 private SHSs are now accessible on the placement portal.

The placement exercise covers 724 public SHSs/SHTSs, 233 TVIs, and 70 private SHSs. In addition, resolution centres have been set up at district, regional, and national levels, with the GNAT Hall in Accra serving as the national centre.

The Ministry also reminded parents and guardians that school placement is free and warned against paying any individual or third party for placement.