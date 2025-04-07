1 day ago

The landmark 10th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been officially launched with a live draw at the studios of Iqra Radio in Accra.

It just one week after Muslims celebrated Eid ul-Fitr, to mark the end of the fasting in the month of Ramadan.

This year's tournament will feature 15 teams from Zongo communities across Greater Accra, bringing together all previous champions and the founding communities that established the competition in 2015.

What began in 2015 as a modest competition featuring eight Zongo communities has evolved into a significant sporting event on Ghana's football calendar, typically featuring 32 teams in recent editions.

However, this year marks a deliberate scaling back to honour the tournament's history.

"For the 10th anniversary, we wanted to honour both our previous champions and our founding communities who have been with us from the beginning," the main organiser Alhaji Issah explained.

"This special format brings together those who have tasted glory with those who laid the foundation for what has become one of Ghana's most significant community football tournaments."

Three-time champions Ashaiman, who lifted the trophy in 2015, 2016, and most recently in 2024, have been granted a bye in the preliminary round in recognition of their status as the most successful side in the tournament's history.

The tournament has also seeded previous winners in the draw to ensure they do not meet in the early stages, preserving the possibility of heavyweight clashes in the later rounds.

The remaining 14 communities will compete in the preliminary stage for a spot in the quarter-finals, with matches scheduled for 12-13 April at the Kawukudi AstroTurf.

In a significant change from tradition, this year's tournament will be held at the Kawukudi AstroTurf rather than the Fadama AstroTurf, which has hosted the competition for the past eight years.

"We have called Fadama our home for eight years, but circumstances have forced us to relocate temporarily," said Alhaji Issah. "The Kawokudi facility offers excellent playing conditions and will comfortably accommodate the passionate supporters who bring so much colour and atmosphere to our matches."

The timing of the tournament holds special significance according to organisers, coinciding with an important month for Ghanaian Muslims.

"April is a significant month for us as it marks the birth month of our revered National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu," Alhaji Issah stated. "There could be no better time to celebrate our 10th anniversary than during this blessed month that gave us the visionary leader around whom this tournament was built. The Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has always been more than just football—it's about honouring his legacy of peace, unity and development in Zongo communities."

Monday's launch at at Iqra Radio's studios, was marked with a colourful atmosphere as the members of the National Supporters Union were there to show their commitment to event that has helped in unearthing numerous budding talents.

The draw produced a full schedule of intriguing matchups for the preliminary round:

Match 1: 2019 champions Nima will face Sabon Zongo

Match 2: Two-time winners Kasoa (2020 and 2021) will go up against Ashale Botwe

Match 3: Shukura will battle Adabraka

Match 4: 2018 and 2023 winners Maamobi will square off against Tema

Match 5: Defending champions Madina will meet Tuba

Match 6: Nsawam will take on Anyaa Zongo

Match 7: Tunga will face Fadama Match 8: Ashaiman receive a bye to the quarter-finals

The quarter-final draw was also conducted, setting up potential clashes between tournament heavyweights:

Quarter-final 1: Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2

Quarter-final 2: Winner of Match 3 vs Winner of Match 4

Quarter-final 3: Winner of Match 5 vs Winner of Match 6

Quarter-final 4: Winner of Match 7 vs Ashaiman.

Named after the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the competition has seen several communities build football dynasties: Ashaiman with three titles (2015, 2016, 2024), Mamobi and Kasoa with two each (2018, 2023 and 2020, 2021 respectively), Madina (2022) and Nima (2019) with one apiece.

The tournament organising committee has promised enhanced prize packages and additional community development initiatives to mark the 10th anniversary celebrations.