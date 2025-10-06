5 hours ago

Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, has lauded the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Police Command for arresting 12 individuals in connection with the destruction of railway lines along the Akyim-Bonsawere section of the Western Railway Corridor.

The damage, caused by illegal mining activities, has rendered a portion of the corridor in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality severely compromised.

The affected section had already suffered years of neglect, further exacerbated by the suspension of manganese haulage from Nsuta to the Takoradi Harbour for over a year. The inactivity left the railway lines exposed, making them an easy target for illegal miners who encroached on the area in search of gold.

During an inspection of the damaged railway on Monday, October 6, Minister Nelson expressed shock at the extent of the devastation. He called for swift prosecution of the suspects and urged authorities to ensure continuous surveillance of the railway infrastructure to prevent future incidents.