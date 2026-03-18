2 hours ago

Twelve firefighters have been injured following an explosion during efforts to contain a fuel tanker fire at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region, the Ghana National Fire Service has confirmed.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, March 17, 2026, along the Winneba–Accra Highway after a fuel tanker carrying about 54,000 litres of petrol caught fire. Fire crews from Apam and Kasoa stations were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

According to the Service, firefighters arrived to find the blaze fully developed and spreading to nearby properties, posing a serious threat to lives and infrastructure. The driver and his mate, however, escaped unhurt.

The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours of coordinated operations. However, during cooling efforts, the tanker suddenly reignited and exploded, injuring 12 personnel.

Four firefighters sustained severe injuries and were rushed to medical facilities, including the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, while eight others with minor injuries were treated on-site. All those severely injured have since been treated and discharged.

Central Regional Fire Commander, Merinder Mary Attigah Mensah, together with Director of Operations, Roberta Aggrey Ghanson, visited the injured personnel and assured them of full support.

Firefighters remain at the scene as efforts continue to safely transfer the remaining fuel. The cause of the incident is under investigation.