2 hours ago

A total of twelve passengers, including a five-month-old baby, were injured in a rear-end collision at Agbate on the Kpeve–Asikuma road on March 18, 2026.

The accident involved a Sprinter bus and a petrol tanker, with the bus suffering extensive rear damage. Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities were recorded.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), specifically from the Peki Fire Station, responded quickly to the scene. The team, led by Prosper Klo, used specialised extrication equipment to rescue passengers who were trapped in the wreckage.

The District Fire Officer, Godwin Gbedemah, also provided technical support during the operation.

All injured passengers were transported to Peki Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care.

Officials say the rapid response and coordination by the fire service ensured that all victims were rescued safely and given timely medical attention.