1 hour ago

Ghana has officially launched the first phase of its Ghana Labour Export Programme with the departure of 121 health professionals to Antigua and Barbuda to support healthcare delivery in the Caribbean nation.

The initiative, introduced by the President Mahama–led administration, is designed to tackle the growing number of trained but unemployed health workers in Ghana while responding to labour shortages in partner countries abroad.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah-Akandoh said the programme forms part of a broader government strategy to create employment opportunities for thousands of qualified health professionals who have completed their training but remain without postings.

“We inherited a backlog of over 80,000 trained health professionals who are currently at home without jobs,” he said.

“As a government, we are creating opportunities locally and internationally by partnering with countries that have requested Ghanaian professionals to support their health systems.”

Antigua and Barbuda becomes the first beneficiary of the programme, with Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad expected to receive subsequent batches in the coming months.

The minister urged the departing professionals to uphold Ghana’s reputation abroad, reminding them that they now serve as ambassadors of the country.

“You are carrying the flag of Ghana. We expect you to work with diligence, discipline and professionalism,” he told them.

Addressing public concerns about potential shortages in local hospitals, Mr Mintah-Akandoh insisted Ghana currently has a surplus of health workers, not a deficit.

“The challenge is not availability — we have excess personnel. The issue is the pace at which the national budget can absorb them,” he explained.

While government continues to recruit health workers into Ghana’s health facilities, he said international deployment offers a practical way to utilise the overflow workforce and provide global exposure.

The Labour Export Programme is expected to boost employment, enhance skills through international experience and strengthen Ghana’s professional presence across the Caribbean.