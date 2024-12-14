7 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has said 123 individuals have been arrested in connection with election and post-election incidents.

In a statement dated December 12, 2024, the Police outlined the current state of security in the country.

“The Police wish to inform the public that the 123 persons so far arrested are being taken through the due process of the law,” the statement read.

The Ghana Police Service, collaborating with various security agencies through the National Election Security Taskforce, is working diligently to maintain peace.

“The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with other security agencies under the National Election Security Taskforce, continues to provide security to ensure that Ghana remains at peace with itself,” they affirmed.

“Over the past 24 hours, there has not been any major security incident across the country. We urge the public to continue to go about their normal socio-economic activities as the Police continue to implement stringent security measures to ensure their safety and protect their properties,” the Police stated.

Legal actions have been initiated out of the 123 arrests: “Out of the total number of suspects arrested, 49 have been processed for court, with 16 granted court bail, while 33 have been remanded into Police and Prisons custody to reappear on later dates.”

Additionally, the statement detailed, “Additionally, 70 suspects have been granted Police Inquiry Bail in compliance with the constitutional requirement to process suspects for court within 48 hours.”

Four more suspects arrested within the last 24 hours are currently in custody, with the Police indicating, “Four (4) other suspects who were arrested within the last 24 hours are currently in Police custody and will be put before the court tomorrow.”

The Police are coordinating with the Office of the Attorney General to handle these cases appropriately.

The statement also addressed rumours concerning the safety of the Efutu National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency 2nd Vice-Chairman, Mr Abraham Ato Anan.

“With regards to the incident involving the whereabouts of the Efutu National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency 2nd Vice-Chairman, Mr Abraham Ato Anan, we wish to state that the chairman is in good health and with his family and in contact with the Police. We, therefore, urge the public to disregard the misinformation and disinformation regarding his whereabouts.”

Concluding, the Police reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and security, “Once again, we want to assure the public that the Police remain committed to ensuring peace, security, law and order in the country.”