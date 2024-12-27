5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has raised an alarm on the approval of an electronic servicing agreement worth US$750,000 by the board of the Agricultural Development Bank(ADB).

Describing it as a “reckless and unpatriotic” midnight contract, the lawmaker in a post on social media indicated the contract was signed about three days ago.

“Deep throat sources at ADB tell me they are under extreme political pressure to effect full payment by tomorrow the 27th of December, 2024,” portions of the post read.

He noted that, top ADB insiders are shocked at the Board’s decision because apart from this deal not going through the audit department, negotiations with the vendor, Virtual Security Africa have not been concluded, particularly as the main agreement is still in draft form.

“The mad rush for midnight contracts and payments have reached uncontrollable levels despite a clear caution from the President-elect’s Transition Team — a caution consistent with what the NPP demanded in 2016,” he added.

The Chairman of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative disclosed he has intercepted a considerable number of internal memos on these dubious transactions.

He cautioned that public officials who succumb to unlawful political pressure and effect payments will have themselves to blame after January 7, 2025.