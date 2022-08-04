2 hours ago

14 persons have been confirmed dead as a result of an accident that occurred on the Cape Coast- Takoradi Road on Wednesday.

According to an eyewitnesses, a long truck belonging to Mississippi logistics fully loaded with cement heading towards Cape Coast- collided with a passenger van from the opposite direction and that stretch of the road was been covered with a thick smoke from a farm that was been burnt causing poor visibility.

14 out of 15 persons who were on board the passenger vehicle died instantly whilst one female passenger in very critical condition was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the morgue of same facility for preservation.